Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 9.51% year-to-date. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.71% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., is down 15.51% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and AJG make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 3.60% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.93% year-to-date, and Charter Communications Inc is up 6.53% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.5% Utilities -0.7% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -1.3% Industrial -1.3% Services -1.6% Financial -2.0%

