Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 16.68% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.13% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.82% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and COP make up approximately 11.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 31.16% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 307.22% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 83.08% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +2.0% Consumer Products +1.7% Materials +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.3% Healthcare +1.2% Financial +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.1% Energy -1.6%

