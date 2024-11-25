Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 16.68% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.13% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.82% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and COP make up approximately 11.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 31.16% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 307.22% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 83.08% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+2.0%
|Consumer Products
|+1.7%
|Materials
|+1.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.3%
|Healthcare
|+1.2%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-1.6%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.