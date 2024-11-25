News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

November 25, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 16.68% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.13% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.82% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and COP make up approximately 11.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 31.16% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 307.22% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 83.08% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Services+2.0%
Consumer Products+1.7%
Materials+1.6%
Technology & Communications+1.3%
Healthcare+1.2%
Financial+1.1%
Industrial+0.8%
Utilities+0.1%
Energy-1.6%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
