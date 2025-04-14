Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 6.59% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.74% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 21.20% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and FANG make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 10.98% on a year-to-date basis. Meta Platforms Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.66% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc, is down 17.12% year-to-date. AMZN makes up approximately 15.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Financial +1.7% Technology & Communications +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Healthcare +1.1% Industrial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Services +0.8% Energy +0.5%

