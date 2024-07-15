News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Beverages & Wineries

July 15, 2024 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Monday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sunnova Energy International, off about 10.5% and shares of AES off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Celsius Holdings, trading lower by about 10.6% and Barfresh Food Group, trading lower by about 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
