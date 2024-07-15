In trading on Monday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Sunnova Energy International, off about 10.5% and shares of AES off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Celsius Holdings, trading lower by about 10.6% and Barfresh Food Group, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Beverages & Wineries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.