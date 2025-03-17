Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 7.76% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 41.25% year-to-date, and Garmin Ltd is up 2.40% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are the most notable, with NEE showing a loss of 2.1% and EVRG up 0.3%. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 5.00% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.20% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 10.96% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and EVRG make up approximately 13.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.8% Services +1.5% Industrial +1.5% Materials +1.5% Financial +1.4% Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2%

