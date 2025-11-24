Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Campbell's Company (Symbol: CPB) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 5.60% year-to-date. Campbell's Company, meanwhile, is down 22.62% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc, is down 22.42% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and GIS make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 3.82% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.88% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 7.50% year-to-date. LYV makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.9%
Healthcare+1.2%
Utilities+0.7%
Industrial+0.5%
Financial+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Services+0.1%
Materials+0.1%
Energy+0.1%

