Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 5.16% year-to-date. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is up 20.13% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc, is down 16.03% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and CHD make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.10% on a year-to-date basis. Kenvue Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.80% year-to-date, and Lennar Corp, is down 6.45% year-to-date. LEN makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Utilities +0.6% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Energy -0.0% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.6%

