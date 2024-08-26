News & Insights

LTRX

Monday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Semiconductors

August 26, 2024 — 12:13 pm EDT

August 26, 2024 — 12:13 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Lantronix, down about 3.8% and shares of Vuzix off about 3.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by SolarEdge Technologies, trading lower by about 8.9% and AXTI, trading lower by about 5.4%.

