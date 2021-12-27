Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 14.63% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.01% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 19.70% year-to-date. Combined, FE and ED make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 19.52% on a year-to-date basis. Las Vegas Sands Corp, meanwhile, is down 36.54% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 41.61% year-to-date. Combined, LVS and PENN make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.3% Technology & Communications +1.4% Materials +1.2% Financial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.2%

