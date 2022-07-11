Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 29.77% year-to-date. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is down 38.49% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 15.05% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and LVS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.4% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 23.75% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.84% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 0.22% year-to-date. SEDG makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9% Energy -0.9% Services -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.