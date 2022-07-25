In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Weber, off about 18% and shares of Gamestop off about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 4.4% and Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 3.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.