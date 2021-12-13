Monday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Monday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, off about 9.4% and shares of J. Jill off about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 13.9% and Conns, trading lower by about 4.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.