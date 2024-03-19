Monday Gains for Lean Hogs

Front month hog prices were mostly higher on Monday, though April was a dime weaker. The back months were 25 to 80 cents higher for the close. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 28 cents weaker to $79.66. The CME Lean Hog Index for 3/14 was $82.34, up by 25 cents.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday dropped 31 cents to $93.16. USDA reported hog slaughter at 486k head for Monday, which was up from 455k head last week and compares to 460k head during the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $86.825, down $0.100,

May 24 Hogs closed at $93.425, up $0.250

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $93.650, up $0.500,

