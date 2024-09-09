Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At V2X, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of VVX, for a cost of $48.00 each, for a total investment of $300,000. Wensinger was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VVX trading as high as $50.28 at last check today. V2X is trading up about 3.3% on the day Monday.

And at Uranium Energy, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Amir Adnani who purchased 60,000 shares for a cost of $4.10 each, for a total investment of $246,270. Uranium Energy is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. Adnani was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UEC trading as high as $4.33 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: VVX, UEC

