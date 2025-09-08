As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Safety Insurance Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Dennis J. Langwell purchased 2,000 shares of SAFT, at a cost of $72.39 each, for a total investment of $144,780. Safety Insurance Group is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Langwell made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $142,980 shares at a cost of $71.49 each.

And also on Friday, President, CEO and Secretary Mark Manheimer purchased $100,436 worth of NetSTREIT, purchasing 5,600 shares at a cost of $17.93 each. Before this latest buy, Manheimer purchased NTST on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $190,082 at an average of $15.21 per share. NetSTREIT is trading off about 0.1% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/8 Insider Buying Report: SAFT, NTST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.