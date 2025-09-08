Monday 9/8 Insider Buying Report: AEYE, VBIX

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AudioEye, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Jamil A. Tahir bought 25,000 shares of AEYE, at a cost of $12.65 each, for a total investment of $316,288. So far Tahir is in the green, up about 13.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.29. AudioEye is trading up about 5.9% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Tahir in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Eliyahu Yoresh bought $260,000 worth of Viewbix, buying 260,000 shares at a cost of $1.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Yoresh made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $25,000 shares for a cost of $4.86 each. Viewbix is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday. So far Yoresh is in the green, up about 177.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.77.

