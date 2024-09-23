As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At America's Car-Mart, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of CRMT, at a cost of $43.00 each, for a total investment of $999,965. Welch was up about 3.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRMT trading as high as $44.34 at last check today. America's Car-Mart is trading up about 3.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Welch in the past twelve months.

And at Yext, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Seth H. Waugh who bought 32,600 shares for a cost of $6.65 each, for a total investment of $216,647. This purchase marks the first one filed by Waugh in the past twelve months. Yext is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag YEXT even cheaper than Waugh did, with shares trading as low as $6.52 at last check today which is 1.9% under Waugh's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: CRMT, YEXT

