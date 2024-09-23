News & Insights

Markets
CODI

Monday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: CODI, MEI

September 23, 2024 — 02:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Compass Diversified's, Stephen Keller, made a $108,150 buy of CODI, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.63 a piece. Compass Diversified is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Keller made one other purchase in the past year, buying $101,978 shares for a cost of $20.40 a piece.

And on Wednesday, David P. Blom purchased $100,749 worth of Methode Electronics, purchasing 9,320 shares at a cost of $10.81 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Blom in the past year. Methode Electronics is trading off about 2% on the day Monday. Blom was up about 9.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MEI trading as high as $11.88 in trading on Monday.

Monday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: CODI, MEIVIDEO: Monday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: CODI, MEI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CODI
MEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.