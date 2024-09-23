As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Compass Diversified's, Stephen Keller, made a $108,150 buy of CODI, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.63 a piece. Compass Diversified is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Keller made one other purchase in the past year, buying $101,978 shares for a cost of $20.40 a piece.

And on Wednesday, David P. Blom purchased $100,749 worth of Methode Electronics, purchasing 9,320 shares at a cost of $10.81 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Blom in the past year. Methode Electronics is trading off about 2% on the day Monday. Blom was up about 9.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MEI trading as high as $11.88 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/23 Insider Buying Report: CODI, MEI

