Markets
NRGV

Monday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: NRGV, AVBC

September 22, 2025 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Vault Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Larry Paulson purchased 20,000 shares of NRGV, for a cost of $2.40 each, for a total investment of $47,998. So far Paulson is in the green, up about 31.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.15. Energy Vault Holdings is trading off about 4.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased NRGV at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $63,196 at an average of $1.58 per share.

And also on Thursday, EVP and Chief Admin Officer Barry H. Jensen bought $39,625 worth of Avidia Bancorp, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $15.85 a piece. Before this latest buy, Jensen bought AVBC at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $253,559 at an average of $14.49 per share. Avidia Bancorp is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

Monday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: NRGV, AVBCVIDEO: Monday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: NRGV, AVBC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NRGV
AVBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.