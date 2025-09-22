Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Vault Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Larry Paulson purchased 20,000 shares of NRGV, for a cost of $2.40 each, for a total investment of $47,998. So far Paulson is in the green, up about 31.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.15. Energy Vault Holdings is trading off about 4.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Paulson purchased NRGV at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $63,196 at an average of $1.58 per share.

And also on Thursday, EVP and Chief Admin Officer Barry H. Jensen bought $39,625 worth of Avidia Bancorp, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $15.85 a piece. Before this latest buy, Jensen bought AVBC at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $253,559 at an average of $14.49 per share. Avidia Bancorp is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 9/22 Insider Buying Report: NRGV, AVBC

