As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lakeland Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Senior Vice President Stephanie R. Leniski purchased 4,500 shares of LKFN, at a cost of $65.04 each, for a total investment of $292,680. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Leniski in the past year.

And at Workiva, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Martin J. Vanderploeg who bought 4,000 shares at a cost of $70.06 each, for a trade totaling $280,243. Before this latest buy, Vanderploeg purchased WK at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $615,594 at an average of $76.95 per share. Workiva is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. So far Vanderploeg is in the green, up about 8.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $76.16.

VIDEO: Monday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, WK

