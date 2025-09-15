Markets
CGON

Monday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NEXT

September 15, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, CG Oncology's , Brian Guan-chyun Liu, made a $50M buy of CGON, purchasing 1,515,151 shares at a cost of $33.00 a piece. Liu was up about 6.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CGON trading as high as $35.20 in trading on Monday. CG Oncology is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Liu in the past year.

And at NextDecade, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Matthew K. Schatzman who purchased 281,500 shares for a cost of $7.14 each, for a trade totaling $2.01M. NextDecade is trading down about 4% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can snag NEXT at a price even lower than Schatzman did, with shares trading as low as $6.40 at last check today which is 10.4% below Schatzman's purchase price.

Monday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NEXTVIDEO: Monday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NEXT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CGON
NEXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.