As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, CG Oncology's , Brian Guan-chyun Liu, made a $50M buy of CGON, purchasing 1,515,151 shares at a cost of $33.00 a piece. Liu was up about 6.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CGON trading as high as $35.20 in trading on Monday. CG Oncology is trading up about 3% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Liu in the past year.

And at NextDecade, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Matthew K. Schatzman who purchased 281,500 shares for a cost of $7.14 each, for a trade totaling $2.01M. NextDecade is trading down about 4% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters can snag NEXT at a price even lower than Schatzman did, with shares trading as low as $6.40 at last check today which is 10.4% below Schatzman's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: CGON, NEXT

