Monday 9/15 Insider Buying Report: BSM, KDP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Black Stone Minerals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Thomas L. Carter Jr. purchased 25,370 shares of BSM, at a cost of $12.08 each, for a total investment of $306,501. So far Carter Jr. is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.64. Black Stone Minerals is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. bought BSM on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.87M at an average of $12.31 per share.

And at Keurig Dr Pepper, there was insider buying on Thursday, by President, US Refreshment Bev. Eric Gorli who bought 9,175 shares at a cost of $27.69 each, for a total investment of $254,056. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag KDP at a price even lower than Gorli did, with shares trading as low as $26.77 at last check today -- that's 3.3% below Gorli's purchase price.

