Monday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: TROX, MMC

August 04, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Tronox Holdings' CEO and Director, John D. Romano, made a $308,930 buy of TROX, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $3.09 each. So far Romano is in the green, up about 17.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.62. Tronox Holdings is trading down about 5.4% on the day Monday.

And at Marsh & McLennan Companies, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Anthony Anderson who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $201.61 each, for a total investment of $201,612. Marsh & McLennan Companies is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy MMC even cheaper than Anderson did, with shares trading as low as $197.35 in trading on Monday which is 2.1% below Anderson's purchase price.

