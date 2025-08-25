Monday 8/25 Insider Buying Report: NTLA, INR

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Intellia Therapeutics', William J. Chase, made a $1.00M purchase of NTLA, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $10.03 a piece. So far Chase is in the green, up about 15.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.55. Intellia Therapeutics is trading up about 7.9% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, Steven D. Gray purchased $689,578 worth of Infinity Natural Resources Inc (INR), purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $13.79 each. Infinity Natural Resources Inc is trading up about 5% on the day Monday. Gray was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with INR trading as high as $14.54 in trading on Monday.

