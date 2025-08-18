Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, BellRing Brands's Director, Shawn Conway, made a $65.82M purchase of BRBR, buying 1,316 shares at a cost of $49999.99 each. Bargain hunters can snag BRBR even cheaper than Conway did, with the stock trading as low as $38.20 in trading on Monday which is 99.9% under Conway's purchase price. BellRing Brands is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Conway made one other purchase in the past year, buying $98,307 shares for a cost of $36.41 each.

And at Light & Wonder, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Timothy Throsby who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $89.37 each, for a trade totaling $1.79M. This buy marks the first one filed by Throsby in the past year. Light & Wonder is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: BRBR, LNW

