Markets
BRBR

Monday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: BRBR, LNW

August 18, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, BellRing Brands's Director, Shawn Conway, made a $65.82M purchase of BRBR, buying 1,316 shares at a cost of $49999.99 each. Bargain hunters can snag BRBR even cheaper than Conway did, with the stock trading as low as $38.20 in trading on Monday which is 99.9% under Conway's purchase price. BellRing Brands is trading up about 1.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Conway made one other purchase in the past year, buying $98,307 shares for a cost of $36.41 each.

And at Light & Wonder, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Timothy Throsby who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $89.37 each, for a trade totaling $1.79M. This buy marks the first one filed by Throsby in the past year. Light & Wonder is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday.

Monday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: BRBR, LNWVIDEO: Monday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: BRBR, LNW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BRBR
LNW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.