Monday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: TMDX, PNFP

August 11, 2025 — 11:49 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, TransMedics Group's CEO, Waleed H. Hassanein, made a $1.98M purchase of TMDX, buying 16,875 shares at a cost of $117.46 a piece. So far Hassanein is in the green, up about 12.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $132.03. TransMedics Group Inc is trading up about 12.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director David B. Ingram purchased $1.98M worth of Pinnacle Financial Partners, purchasing 22,000 shares at a cost of $90.09 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ingram in the past twelve months. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday.

