On Thursday, TransMedics Group's CEO, Waleed H. Hassanein, made a $1.98M purchase of TMDX, buying 16,875 shares at a cost of $117.46 a piece. So far Hassanein is in the green, up about 12.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $132.03. TransMedics Group Inc is trading up about 12.7% on the day Monday.
And also on Thursday, Director David B. Ingram purchased $1.98M worth of Pinnacle Financial Partners, purchasing 22,000 shares at a cost of $90.09 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ingram in the past twelve months. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday.
VIDEO: Monday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: TMDX, PNFP
