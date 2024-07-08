News & Insights

Monday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, FXNC

July 08, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)'s Chief Financial Officer, Darin Harper, made a $526,420 purchase of PLAY, buying 13,578 shares at a cost of $38.77 a piece. Harper was up about 2.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PLAY trading as high as $39.81 at last check today. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Harper in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Kirtesh Patel bought $116,700 worth of First National Corp. (FXNC), buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $15.56 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Patel in the past year. First National Corp. is trading up about 1% on the day Monday.

