As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mcgraw Hill, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Mary Ann Sigler bought 7,500 shares of MH, at a cost of $17.00 each, for a total investment of $127,500. Mcgraw Hill is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Sigler in the past twelve months.

And at Simmons First National, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Marty Casteel who bought 5,400 shares for a cost of $18.50 each, for a total investment of $99,900. This purchase marks the first one filed by Casteel in the past year. Simmons First National is trading off about 0.5% on the day Monday. So far Casteel is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.73.

VIDEO: Monday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: MH, SFNC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.