Monday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: CVM, LOOP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CEL-SCI, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Geert R. Kersten bought 29,197 shares of CVM, for a cost of $6.85 each, for a total investment of $199,999. Kersten was up about 51.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CVM trading as high as $10.40 at last check today. CEL-SCI is trading up about 19.5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kersten in the past twelve months.

And at Loop Industries, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Jay Howard Stubina who purchased 150,000 shares for a cost of $1.01 each, for a trade totaling $151,440. Before this latest buy, Stubina made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $60,000 shares at a cost of $1.20 each. Loop Industries is trading up about 21.9% on the day Monday. Stubina was up about 67.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LOOP trading as high as $1.69 in trading on Monday.

