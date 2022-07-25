As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, CrossFirst Bankshares' CFO, Benjamin R. Clouse, made a $97,425 purchase of CFB, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $12.99 a piece. So far Clouse is in the green, up about 4.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.60. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading up about 3.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Clouse made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $107,226 shares at a cost of $14.49 each.

VIDEO: Monday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: CFB

