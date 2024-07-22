Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Charles Schwab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of SCHW, at a cost of $62.05 each, for a total investment of $620,454. Wurster was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SCHW trading as high as $64.18 at last check today. Charles Schwab is trading up about 3.2% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Aleem Gillani bought $449,900 worth of US Bancorp, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $44.99 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gillani in the past twelve months. US Bancorp is trading down about 1.7% on the day Monday. Investors can buy USB even cheaper than Gillani did, with shares changing hands as low as $44.00 in trading on Monday which is 2.2% below Gillani's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, USB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.