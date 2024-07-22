News & Insights

Monday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, USB

July 22, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Charles Schwab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of SCHW, at a cost of $62.05 each, for a total investment of $620,454. Wurster was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SCHW trading as high as $64.18 at last check today. Charles Schwab is trading up about 3.2% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Aleem Gillani bought $449,900 worth of US Bancorp, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $44.99 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gillani in the past twelve months. US Bancorp is trading down about 1.7% on the day Monday. Investors can buy USB even cheaper than Gillani did, with shares changing hands as low as $44.00 in trading on Monday which is 2.2% below Gillani's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
