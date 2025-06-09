Markets
MODG

Monday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: MODG, COOK

June 09, 2025 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Topgolf Callaway Brands' Director, Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, made a $2.48M buy of MODG, purchasing 383,701 shares at a cost of $6.47 a piece. Ogunlesi was up about 10.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MODG trading as high as $7.12 at last check today. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading up about 9.1% on the day Monday.

And at Traeger, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Andrus who bought 727,187 shares for a cost of $1.38 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. Before this latest buy, Andrus made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $4,375 shares for a cost of $1.37 each. Traeger is trading up about 33% on the day Monday. Andrus was up about 57.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with COOK trading as high as $2.18 in trading on Monday.

Monday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: MODG, COOKVIDEO: Monday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: MODG, COOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MODG
COOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.