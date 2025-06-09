Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Amplify Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Clint D. Coghill bought 304,000 shares of AMPY, for a cost of $3.28 each, for a total investment of $997,190. Coghill was up about 9.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMPY trading as high as $3.59 at last check today. Amplify Energy is trading up about 7.7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Coghill in the past twelve months.

And at Organogenesis Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Admin. and Legal Officer Lori Freedman who bought 252,264 shares for a cost of $2.88 each, for a trade totaling $725,290. Organogenesis Holdings is trading up about 13.5% on the day Monday. So far Freedman is in the green, up about 29.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.71.

VIDEO: Monday 6/9 Insider Buying Report: AMPY, ORGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.