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ECL

Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: ECL, DBGI

June 15, 2026 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ecolab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of ECL, at a cost of $258.00 each, for a total investment of $2M. So far Doukeris is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $270.95. Ecolab is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday.

And at Digital Brands Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO John Hilburn Davis IV who bought 618,333 shares at a cost of $1.13 each, for a trade totaling $698,716. Before this latest buy, Davis IV made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $49,096 shares for a cost of $0.70 each. Digital Brands Group is trading off about 8.5% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab DBGI at a price even lower than Davis IV did, with shares trading as low as $0.83 at last check today which is 26.5% under Davis IV's purchase price.

Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: ECL, DBGIVIDEO: Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: ECL, DBGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ECL
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