Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ecolab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of ECL, at a cost of $258.00 each, for a total investment of $2M. So far Doukeris is in the green, up about 5.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $270.95. Ecolab is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday.

And at Digital Brands Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO John Hilburn Davis IV who bought 618,333 shares at a cost of $1.13 each, for a trade totaling $698,716. Before this latest buy, Davis IV made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $49,096 shares for a cost of $0.70 each. Digital Brands Group is trading off about 8.5% on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to grab DBGI at a price even lower than Davis IV did, with shares trading as low as $0.83 at last check today which is 26.5% under Davis IV's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 6/15 Insider Buying Report: ECL, DBGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.