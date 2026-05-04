As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CECO Environmental's , Richard F. Wallman, made a $1.10M purchase of CECO, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $73.43 a piece. So far Wallman is in the green, up about 6.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $78.35. CECO Environmental is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Wallman purchased CECO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $339,925 at an average of $45.32 per share.

And at Standard and Poors Global, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO & President Martina Cheung who purchased 2,322 shares at a cost of $429.93 each, for a total investment of $998,297. Standard and Poors Global is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: CECO, SPGI

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