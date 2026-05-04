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Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: CECO, SPGI

May 04, 2026 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CECO Environmental's , Richard F. Wallman, made a $1.10M purchase of CECO, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $73.43 a piece. So far Wallman is in the green, up about 6.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $78.35. CECO Environmental is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Wallman purchased CECO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $339,925 at an average of $45.32 per share.

And at Standard and Poors Global, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO & President Martina Cheung who purchased 2,322 shares at a cost of $429.93 each, for a total investment of $998,297. Standard and Poors Global is trading trading flat on the day Monday.

Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: CECO, SPGIVIDEO: Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: CECO, SPGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CECO
SPGI

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