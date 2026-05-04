As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avalyn Pharma's , Jill Carroll, made a $5.00M buy of AVLN, purchasing 277,778 shares at a cost of $18.00 each. Carroll was up about 70.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AVLN trading as high as $30.67 in trading on Monday. Avalyn Pharma is trading off about 2.9% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carroll in the past year.

And also on Friday, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased $2.51M worth of CoStar Group, purchasing 71,430 shares at a cost of $35.20 each. Before this latest buy, Florance made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.48M shares at a cost of $44.52 a piece. CoStar Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: AVLN, CSGP

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