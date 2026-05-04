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AVLN

Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: AVLN, CSGP

May 04, 2026 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avalyn Pharma's , Jill Carroll, made a $5.00M buy of AVLN, purchasing 277,778 shares at a cost of $18.00 each. Carroll was up about 70.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AVLN trading as high as $30.67 in trading on Monday. Avalyn Pharma is trading off about 2.9% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carroll in the past year.

And also on Friday, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased $2.51M worth of CoStar Group, purchasing 71,430 shares at a cost of $35.20 each. Before this latest buy, Florance made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.48M shares at a cost of $44.52 a piece. CoStar Group is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday.

Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: AVLN, CSGPVIDEO: Monday 5/4 Insider Buying Report: AVLN, CSGP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AVLN
CSGP

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