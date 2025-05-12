Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Match Group's Chief Executive Officer, Spencer M. Rascoff, made a $1.99M purchase of MTCH, buying 70,885 shares at a cost of $28.05 a piece. Match Group is trading up about 2.7% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Rascoff made one other purchase in the past year, buying $2.05M shares at a cost of $34.41 each.

And also on Friday, Chief Executive Officer J. Erik Fyrwald bought $1.85M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $73.97 each. Before this latest buy, Fyrwald made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $2.01M shares at a cost of $80.24 each. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading up about 3.8% on the day Monday. Fyrwald was up about 4.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IFF trading as high as $77.28 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: MTCH, IFF

