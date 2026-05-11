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Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, NCLH

May 11, 2026 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At BayCom, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Executive Vice Chair William J. Black bought 33,082 shares of BCML, for a cost of $30.17 each, for a total investment of $998,235. So far Black is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $31.00. BayCom is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Zillah Byng-thorne bought $521,394 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, buying 29,467 shares at a cost of $17.69 a piece. Before this latest buy, Byng-thorne made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $525,335 shares at a cost of $18.11 each. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading off about 2.4% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up NCLH at a price even lower than Byng-thorne did, with shares trading as low as $16.61 in trading on Monday which is 6.1% under Byng-thorne's purchase price.

Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, NCLHVIDEO: Monday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: BCML, NCLH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BCML
NCLH

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