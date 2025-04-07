Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, APA's Director, Chansoo Joung, made a $1.37M buy of APA, purchasing 75,000 shares at a cost of $18.25 a piece. Investors have the opportunity to bag APA at a price even lower than Joung did, with the stock trading as low as $14.37 at last check today -- that's 21.3% below Joung's purchase price. APA is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday.

And also on Thursday, Director Oscar Munoz bought $998,773 worth of Salesforce, buying 3,882 shares at a cost of $257.28 a piece. Before this latest buy, Munoz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $499,806 shares at a cost of $243.69 each. Salesforce is trading down about 1% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to snag CRM even cheaper than Munoz did, with shares trading as low as $230.00 at last check today which is 10.6% under Munoz's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: APA, CRM

