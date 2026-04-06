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Monday 4/6 Insider Buying Report: ANVS, VALE

April 06, 2026 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Annovis Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael B. Hoffman bought 713,800 shares of ANVS, at a cost of $2.10 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. So far Hoffman is in the green, up about 31.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.77. Annovis Bio is trading up about 18.8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Hoffman bought ANVS at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.46M at an average of $2.24 per share.

And at Vale, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Executive VP Legal Officer Sobrinho Sami Arap who bought 12,990 shares for a cost of $16.11 each, for a trade totaling $209,290. This buy marks the first one filed by Arap in the past year. Vale is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. So far Arap is in the green, up about 1.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.30.

Monday 4/6 Insider Buying Report: ANVS, VALEVIDEO: Monday 4/6 Insider Buying Report: ANVS, VALE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ANVS
VALE

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