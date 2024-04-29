Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Acuity Brands's Director, Maya Leibman, made a $49,782 buy of AYI, purchasing 200 shares at a cost of $248.91 each. Leibman was up about 2.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AYI trading as high as $255.09 in trading on Monday. Acuity Brands is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Leibman in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Director Louie Ngar Yee bought $39,920 worth of MAIA Biotechnology, buying 19,665 shares at a cost of $2.03 each. Before this latest buy, Louie made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $200,000 shares for a cost of $1.17 a piece. MAIA Biotechnology is trading up about 8.8% on the day Monday. Yee was up about 59.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MAIA trading as high as $3.23 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: AYI, MAIA

