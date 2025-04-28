As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, J.B. Hunt Transport Services' COO, Nicholas Hobbs, made a $399,746 purchase of JBHT, buying 3,038 shares at a cost of $131.58 a piece. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hobbs in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased $111,138 worth of Capitol Federal Financial, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $5.56 a piece. Before this latest buy, Johnson purchased CFFN at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $137,334 at an average of $5.49 per share. Capitol Federal Financial is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday. So far Johnson is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.74.

VIDEO: Monday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: JBHT, CFFN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.