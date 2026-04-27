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Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: TORO, SON

April 27, 2026 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Toro, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Petros Panagiotidis bought 2,315,971 shares of TORO, for a cost of $6.15 each, for a total investment of $14.25M. So far Panagiotidis is in the green, up about 38.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.50. Toro is trading up about 19.4% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, CFO Paul Joachimczyk bought $399,998 worth of Sonoco Products, buying 8,058 shares at a cost of $49.64 a piece. Before this latest buy, Joachimczyk made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $809,746 shares at a cost of $39.50 each. Sonoco Products Co. is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: TORO, SONVIDEO: Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: TORO, SON

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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TORO
SON

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