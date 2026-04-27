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Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, EFOR

April 27, 2026 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NB Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Hope Pascucci bought 20,000 shares of NBBK, for a cost of $19.46 each, for a total investment of $389,281. So far Pascucci is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.00. NB Bancorp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Pascucci made one other purchase in the past year, buying $84,702 shares at a cost of $18.07 a piece.

And also on Friday, Director Arshad Matin bought $193,462 worth of Everforth, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.35 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Matin in the past twelve months. Everforth is trading up about 10.9% on the day Monday. Matin was up about 11.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EFOR trading as high as $21.57 at last check today.

Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, EFORVIDEO: Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, EFOR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NBBK
EFOR

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