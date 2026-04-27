As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NB Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Hope Pascucci bought 20,000 shares of NBBK, for a cost of $19.46 each, for a total investment of $389,281. So far Pascucci is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.00. NB Bancorp is trading down about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Pascucci made one other purchase in the past year, buying $84,702 shares at a cost of $18.07 a piece.

And also on Friday, Director Arshad Matin bought $193,462 worth of Everforth, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.35 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Matin in the past twelve months. Everforth is trading up about 10.9% on the day Monday. Matin was up about 11.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EFOR trading as high as $21.57 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NBBK, EFOR

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