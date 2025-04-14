As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines' Director, Greg Creed, made a $209,200 purchase of DAL, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $41.84 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab DAL at a price even lower than Creed did, with the stock changing hands as low as $40.28 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.7% under Creed's purchase price. Delta Air Lines is trading down about 0.9% on the day Monday.

And at Calavo Growers, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer James E. Snyder who bought 3,213 shares for a cost of $23.33 each, for a total investment of $74,959. This purchase marks the first one filed by Snyder in the past year. Calavo Growers is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday. So far Snyder is in the green, up about 3.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.16.

VIDEO: Monday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: DAL, CVGW

