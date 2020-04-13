Markets
Monday 4/13 Insider Buying Report: CATS, SMPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Catasys, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Robert Rebak bought 5,000 shares of CATS, for a cost of $20.70 each, for a total investment of $103,500. Catasys is trading up about 6.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Rebak made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $33,056 shares at a cost of $10.33 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director James E. Healey bought $84,300 worth of Simply Good Foods, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $16.86 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Healey in the past year. Simply Good Foods is trading up about 3.3% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up SMPL at a price even lower than Healey did, with shares trading as low as $15.90 at last check today -- that's 5.7% under Healey's purchase price.

