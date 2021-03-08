Markets
W

Monday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: W, CLI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Wayfair, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of W, for a cost of $283.50 each, for a total investment of $13.61M. So far Kumin is in the green, up about 13.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $322.76. Wayfair is trading up about 7.9% on the day Monday.

And at Mack Cali Realty, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director A. Akiva Katz who purchased 442,000 shares at a cost of $14.51 each, for a total investment of $6.41M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Katz in the past twelve months. Mack Cali Realty is trading up about 4.7% on the day Monday. Katz was up about 6.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CLI trading as high as $15.39 in trading on Monday.

Monday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: W, CLI
VIDEO: Monday 3/8 Insider Buying Report: W, CLI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W CLI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest