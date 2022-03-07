Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Montrose Environmental Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director James K. Price who purchased 25,000 shares for a cost of $41.90 each, for a trade totaling $1.05M. Before this latest buy, Price made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $504,031 shares for a cost of $44.19 each. Montrose Environmental Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Price was up about 10.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MEG trading as high as $46.47 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 3/7 Insider Buying Report: MEG

