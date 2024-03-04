Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Dominion Energy's CEO, Robert M. Blue, made a $997,891 buy of D, purchasing 21,735 shares at a cost of $45.91 each. Dominion Energy Inc is trading up about 3.4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Blue in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director More Avery purchased $474,250 worth of SolarEdge Technologies, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $67.75 each. Before this latest buy, Avery made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.09M shares at a cost of $70.96 each. SolarEdge Technologies is trading off about 1.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: D, SEDG

