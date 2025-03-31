Monday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: IMNM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased $999,459 worth of Immunome, purchasing 137,100 shares at a cost of $7.29 each. Before this latest buy, Siegall bought IMNM on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3.51M at an average of $10.04 per share. Immunome is trading off about 7.2% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag IMNM at a price even lower than Siegall did, with shares changing hands as low as $6.41 at last check today -- that's 12.1% below Siegall's purchase price.

